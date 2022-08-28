Jammu and Kashmir: Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 cricket clash between India and Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday requested the media fraternity not to fall prey to any sensationalism and spread any fake or sensitive news that can create a law and order situation. A statement issued by Jammu Kashmir police said that sporting events are a test of dedication, sportsmanship and work ethics of the participating teams, and such events are enjoyed by millions across the world. The statement reads that due to the attention such events garner, it has been noticed that some journalists have in the past, without verifying from the authorities, posted old sensational videos and pictures during & after sporting events between India and its neighbour.

“It is requested that the media fraternity may not fall prey to such sensationalism and may please verify all such sensitive news, videos and pics that have the potential of creating law and order situations from the authorities first,” it added.

It further reads that to curb the menace of fake news that can lead to law & order, the Social Media cell of Srinagar Police will be monitoring all social media platforms.