Second encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Binner area of Baramulla in North Kashmir on Saturday (July 30), the second in the last 24 hours. Earlier today a Jaish militant was killed during encounter with forces in the same Baramulla district.

A J&K police officer monitoring the operation said, "On a specific input a cordon and search operation was launched in Binner area." “As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, which was retaliated, and encounter started,” the officer added.

Officials said intermittent exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces was going on.

This is the second encounter of the day in the Baramulla district. One newly recruited JeM terrorist was killed, two army men and a policeman was also injured in the encounter that erupted in village Wanigam Bala in Kreeri area of Baramulla.

Notably, this is the 76th encounter in Kashmir since January this year. The security forces have managed to kill 126 terrorists out of which 33 were Pakistani. While 16 security personnel and 19 civilians too have lost their lives.

Jammu and Kashmir with other security forces have also managed to arrest 55 active terrorists mostly hybrid terrorists and 193 terrorist supporters this year in the Valley.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested two hybrid terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on Saturday during an encounter in Baramulla's Sopore area. ."During the Naka checking, two suspected persons coming from Lorihama link road towards Haddipora, on observing security forces at Naka point fled from the road to the nearby orchards and were chased and apprehended by the security forces", the J&K police said in an official statement. Two pistols and two pistol magazines along with 11 live cartridges were also recovered from their possession. The arrested hybrid terrorists were identified as Tariq Ah Wani and Ishfaq Ah Wani, both residents of Old Airfield, Rangreth of Srinagar.