Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Foil Infiltration Bid At LoC; Kill Two Terrorists

A senior police officer confirmed that two bodies of terrorists have been spotted at the operation spot. 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 06:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In another success, security forces killed two unidentified terrorists while they were trying to infiltrate through the Uri Sector of Baramulla district in  North Kashmir. A senior police officer confirmed that two bodies of terrorists have been spotted at the operation spot. While one body has been retrieved, another is being retrieved.

Earlier, in a joint operation, another infiltration bid was foiled by security forces in a joint operation after having input about terrorist activity in the area. A cordon and search operation were laid in the area and the terrorists were neutralized. The terrorists were trying to infiltrate taking advantage of poor visibility and bad weather. 

This is the 10th infiltration bid foiled alone in North Kashmir over this year. 27 foreign terrorists have been killed till now including today’s two terrorists in those 10 operations. 

