Jammu and Kashmir terrorist attack: Srinagar dhaba worker injured, incident near hotel of 23 foreign envoys

A hotel worker was injured on Wednesday when terrorists fired upon him near Sonwar area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. Incidentally, the high-security area is just one kilometre from the hotel where 23 foreign envoys are staying. The Jammu and Kashmir Police has called it is a terrorist attack.

A senior police officer told that the terrorists fired upon a man, identified as Akash Mahra, at Krishna Dhaba near Durga Nag area of Sonwar. Muslim Janbaaz Force Jammu and Kashmir have claimed responsibility for the attack on Krishna hotel worker in Srinagar.

Mahra was immediately shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital for treatment where his condition is said to be stable, the officer said. As per the official sources, the man is said to be an employee at Krishna Dhaba which was full of tourists at the time of the firing.

Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

Krishna Dhaba is a popular food joint in Durganag area. Several high-profile installations like the office of UN Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) and the residence of the Jammu and Kashmir chief justice are located within 200 metres of the food joint.

The attack comes on a day when a group of envoys including those from several European Union countries and a few Organisation of Islamic Countries' member states began a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to get a first-hand account of the situation in the newly carved union territory, especially after the recently-concluded local body elections.

The envoys which have representation from four Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC)--Malaysia, Bangladesh, Senegal and Tajikistan -- were taken to Magam in central Kashmir amid heightened security arrangements in the city and elsewhere in the Valley, officials said. The delegation of 24 envoys also visited the historic Hazratbal shrine on the banks of Dal Lake on the first day of their visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.