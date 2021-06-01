हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shiv temple

Indian Army renovates Gulmarg's Shiv Temple which featured in Rajesh Khanna-Mumtaz' song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar'

The Army Battalion at Gulmarg, with the help of locals, repaired the structure of the Shiv temple, Gulmarg.

Srinagar: The Army Battalion at Gulmarg, with the help of locals, repaired the structure of the Shiv temple, Gulmarg. The landscape and pathways leading to the temple were also redesigned and rebuilt. This Shiv temple was constructed in 1915 by Maharani Mohini Bai Sisodia, wife of erstwhile Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu & Kashmir.

The Shiv temple required extensive renovation since no restoration work had taken place for a long. A large number of locals and tourists visiting the scenic town Gulmarg had expressed their desire to see the temple restored to its original state. Indian Army has always maintained a closed connection with Awaam and took it as an opportunity to contribute to the plural heritage of Kashmir.  

The renovated Shiv temple was resurrected and reopened to the public today Speaking on the occasion, Mr Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, the caretaker of the Shiv temple, said that “the Shiv Temple is a testimony to the pluralistic culture of Kashmir and its proud heritage. He further exhorted the Gulmarg community to continue doing community service without any religious prejudice and in the true essence of Kashmiriyat.

Commander 161  Brg B S Fogat said “ it’s known to everyone that Kashmir is a paradise on earth but the real beauty of Kashmir is its people and the massage to the world is of Kashmiriyat and brotherhood if we see around us here we will find a Gurudwara a church a mosque and a temple this is real Kashmiriyat this temple is taken care by a Muslim from last 30 years which is a big example of Kashmiriyat and an inspiration for all.

Gulmarg is a tourist place and keeping in view that Indian army and civil administration we took together the work  of renovation and locals helped a lot and we definitely took initiative but it was completed with everyone’s effort.”       

The reopening of the temple was done with help of the Kashmir Tourism department speaking on Director Tourism G N itoo said “ Gulmarg is a symbol of brotherhood and we have temple church mosque and Gurdwara here and whenever a tourist come to this place whatever religion he had he gets a nice feel apart from the scenic beauty, itoo said we are renovating all other religious places of Gulmarg too. 
 

