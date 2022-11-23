Jammu-Kashmir: LeT terror module busted 4 arrested, arms, ammo seized

J&K: Police and the security forces busted a LeT terrorist module in a joint operation and arrested two active LeT terrorists and two associates, including a woman, at Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir. ADGP added "Major tragedy averted as suspects were planning civilian killings. Jammu and Kashmir police claimed to have busted a LeT terror module and arrested four people including two active terrorists and women in the Bandipora district of North Kashmir. SSP Bandipora said "In a breakthrough against the terrorist infrastructure in North Kashmir, Police along with security forces busted the LeT terrorist module by arresting two active LeT terrorists and their two important associates including a woman associate in Bandipora. Incriminating materials, a huge cache of arms & ammunition, and material for preparing IEDs have been recovered from their possession, thereby averting a major tragedy, he added

Bandipora Police along with 13RR & CRPF during a cordon & search operation launched at Gundbal Nursery arrested two active terrorists linked with the proscribed terrorist outfit LeT. They have been identified as Musaib Mir @ Moya resident of Rakh Hajin and Arafat Farooq Wagey, Dr. Adil resident of Gulshnabad Hajin.

Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including one AK-47 rifle, one AK-56 rifle, four AK series Magazines, live rounds, RDX powder, nails & ball bearings, batteries 9 volts, detonators, an IED mechanism circuit, remote control, loose wire, an iron pipes, etc have been recovered from their possession. SSP said.

Adding to that he said "The joint party also arrested their two important terror associates identified as Imran Majeed Mir a Jaffar Bhaie resident of Wangipora Sumbal and Suraya Rashid Wani @Senty @Tabish resident of Wahab Parray Mohalla Hajin along with two hand grenades & other incriminating materials.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the busted terrorist module was being handled by LeT terrorist commander @Samama @Babar from PoK. The module was directed to carry out substantial attacks on civilians and security forces to instill fear in the minds of the public. They were also given a task to carry out a powerful IED blast at any crowded public place to cause maximum civilian casualties thereby averting a major tragedy, SSP said.

ADGP Kashmir congratulated joint forces for busting the terror module and averting a major tragedy. He also termed it as a big success in demolishing the terror infrastructure and said a major tragedy was averted as they were planning to target civilians in North Kashmir.