Jammu & Kashmir: Suspect Arrested With Four-Hand Grenades In Kupwara

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Indian army, along with the police, reported the apprehension of an individual in the Khurhama area of North Kashmir's Kupwara district. The army stated that acting on precise intelligence information, a coordinated operation was conducted today by the Indian army and Jammu and Kashmir police in Khurhama. This operation led to the arrest of one suspect, who was found in possession of four hand grenades and additional ammunition.

In a post on X Chinar Corps, the Indian Army said, "Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice at Khurhama, Kupwara, today. One suspected individual has been apprehended. "Four hand grenades and other war-like stores were also recovered," the tweet added.

Further interrogation is being done by the Jammu and Kashmir police.