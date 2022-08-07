Kupwara: The Indian Army organised a cycle race in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machhal sector on Sunday (August 7) to boost the energy of youth living in border districts. A total of 15 villages participated in the cycle race as part of the two-day Jashnn-e- Kupwara event organised by the Vajra Division.

Jashn-e- Kupwara event is being held to promote sports and tourism in the Kupwara sector. The villagers of Chaki, TSunt, Ringpayen, Ringbala were elated at being offered this once-in-a-lifetime adventure opportunity.

The Indian Army facilitated the villagers with adventure equipment and gear to enable them to embark on the cycle race. The cyclist started their travel from Chaki village in the early hours of Sunday morning. They raced through the Machhal valley and climbed up the historically famous and scenic Zamindara Khan Gali and then reached Kupwara.

The cycling adventure terminated at the Government Boys' Higher Secondary School in Kupwara. The participants were felicitated with certificates and medals.

The tough and challenging cycling experience rekindled the spirit of adventure amongst the participants and widened the horizons of exploration and tourism for the participants as well as the onlookers. The locals were excited and appreciated the Indian Army's effort and are hopeful that many more such events will be organised in the future.