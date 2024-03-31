New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday started his poll campaign for 'Ramayan' fame Arun Govind ahead of the general elections at Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. NDA leaders nominated from Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seat took centre stage to assemble for the campaign. This is the first time PM Modi shared a stage with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Singh Chaudhary at the 'Gaurav Rally'.

While addressing the rally at Meerut, Jayant expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for providing Bharat Ratna to his grandfather and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. "Yesterday after the felicitation, I met Prime Minister Modi, he said how he respects Chaudhary Charan for his work as a politician, and how he has held a first rally after the Bharat Ratan Program at Meerut, which is also a 'Karma Bhoomi' of Chaudhary Charan Singh," Jayant said.

"I had a small conversation with the Prime Minister and he expressed his concern for the farmers," Jayant added.

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RLD) announced a list of two candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The party, led by Jayant Chaudhary, has fielded Chandan Chauhan from the Bijnor and Rajkumar Sangwan from Bagpat in western Uttar Pradesh.

In 2014, the BJP secured victory across all 16 Lok Sabha seats in West Uttar Pradesh. However, its seat count diminished to nine in the 2019 elections following a coalition formed by the SP, BSP, and RLD. Currently, the RLD has aligned with the BJP, potentially resulting in a consolidation of Jat votes.