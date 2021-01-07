JEE Advanced 2021 Exams for IIT Admission to be held on July 3, says Ramesh Pokhriyal

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday (January 7) announced that the Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 for IIT Admission to be held on July 3.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pokhriyal tweeted, "Dear Students, I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in IITs & the date of JEE Advanced tomorrow at 6 PM."

The education minister had earlier announced that JEE-Mains exam for admission to engineering colleges will be held four times a year starting 2021 to offer flexibility to students, giving them a chance to improve their scores.

The first edition of the exam will be held from February 23 to 26, followed by rounds in March, April, and May. The Union Education Minister had also announced that the exams would be conducted in 13 languages for the first time.