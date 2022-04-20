The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE, Main is an entrance examination in India for students who want to study engineering, architecture, or planning at the undergraduate level. The JEE Main 2022 exam will be conducted in two sessions this year, with application deadlines in the first week of April and June, respectively.

Here we look at some common mistakes to avoid:

1. The process of the form completion of JEE Main has been made easier and merged into three easy steps -

(a) Enrolling for the exam

(b) Providing the details in the form

(c) Processing the payment.

This needs to be done by every student who wants to appear for the exam.

1.1 Fill personal details: At the time of registration, the candidate needs to fill in his or her personal details, academic details, permanent address, and present address.

1.2 Create password: Also, it is advised that the student should create a strong password.

1.3 After entering the necessary details, the student's admission number will be generated.

1.4 Fill application form: After doing so, the student needs to fill in the application form with all the required details as displayed on the screen. In case you face a problem while uploading, it is advisable to recheck the dimensions and do the needful again.

1.5 Payment process: Thereafter, the student needs to deposit the fees through online or net banking. Also, if the transaction is not getting processed, it would be better to wait and process the payment afterwards. It might be due to poor network connectivity.

1.6 Take a print out: Lastly, it is always advised to take out a printout of the application form for better transparency and to avoid any last-minute confusion.

Common Mistakes: JEE Main 2022

2. The OTP received on the registered mobile number or email id should be mentioned while enrolling for the exam for the proper completion and compliance of the registration process.

3. The selection of centre location will primarily be based on the housing details entered by the student, so, it is advised to mention everything carefully.

4. One should ensure that they have all the documents required for successfully registering themselves for the exam.

5. The fees are payable only through online medium.

6. The fees for general or unreserved category men (male strata) are Rs 650, whereas for the unreserved category females, reserved category and transgenders, it is INR 325.

7. The photograph attached in the registration form must include the date and signature of the student. Also, the dimensions should be accurate.

Is there any scope for correction in the application JEE Main form?

Yes, NTA opens the window for corrections in the JEE Main application form, wherein it is permitted to edit the details in certain columns. For doing the needful, the student needs to login their credentials and get the necessary edits done. Also, this is allowed just one time so should be done with utmost clarity and thoughts.

