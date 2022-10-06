NewsIndia
JEECUP 2022 COUNSELLING

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 6 registrations begin TODAY at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Check complete schedule here

JEECUP Counselling 2022: JEECUP will be commencing the registrations for Round 6 of JEECUP Counselling 2022 today. Candidates who have not appeared for the UPJEE 2022 exam will be able to submit their applications from today onwards on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 08:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 6 registrations begin TODAY at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Check complete schedule here

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP will be commencing with the JEECUP 2022 Counselling registrations for Round 6 today, October 6, 2022. The official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, will activate the registration link for JEECUP Counselling Round 6 today, according to the official timetable. According to the JEECUP 2022 counselling timetable, applicants who did not take the UPJEE 2022 exam may now apply for JEECUP Counseling.

All applicants who took the UPJEE Exam, including qualified, non-qualified, and other state candidates, underwent five rounds of counselling up until this point. Candidates will have time till Saturday, October 8, 2022, to submit their registrations for the JEECUP 2022 Counselling process

JEECUP 2022 Counselling – Important Dates

Event Date
New Registration for candidates not appeared in UPJEE-2022 and Payment of Registration Fee October 6 to 8, 2022.
Registration of candidates (not Admitted upto 5th round counseling and appeared in UPJEE-2022) and Payment of Registration Fee (if not paid earlier) October 9, 2022.
Round Choice filling and Locking by all candidates. October 9 to 10, 2022.
Round 6 Seat Allotment Result October 11, 2022.
Document verification October 12 to 14, 2022 till 5 PM
Fee Deposition October 12 to 14, 2022.

JEECUP Counselling 2022; download the official notice here

Candidates who failed in obtaining a seat in the first five rounds of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic Admissions will be permitted to submit their registrations once those applicants have filed for the counselling procedure.


 

 
 

Live Tv

JEECUP 2022 Counsellingjeecup 6th round counsellingjeecup round 6 counselling 2022jeecup ciounselling 2022jeecup counselling dateup jeecup counselling 2022jeecup counselling schedule 2022polytechnic jeecup counselling 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Rural Revolution' against Gadgets
DNA Video
DNA: Sangh's new 'picture' says something!
DNA Video
DNA: 5 persons killed in Bandra Worli sea link accident
DNA Video
DNA: 'Commando dogs' to be deployed to protect cheetahs
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 05, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Mythological analysis of 'Ramayana' and 'Adipurush'
DNA Video
DNA: Why most children in orphanages of country are daughters?
DNA Video
DNA: Free facilities...just a fantasy!
DNA Video
DNA : Who killed DG Hemant Lohia?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 04, 2022