JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 6 registrations begin TODAY at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Check complete schedule here

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP will be commencing with the JEECUP 2022 Counselling registrations for Round 6 today, October 6, 2022. The official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, will activate the registration link for JEECUP Counselling Round 6 today, according to the official timetable. According to the JEECUP 2022 counselling timetable, applicants who did not take the UPJEE 2022 exam may now apply for JEECUP Counseling.

All applicants who took the UPJEE Exam, including qualified, non-qualified, and other state candidates, underwent five rounds of counselling up until this point. Candidates will have time till Saturday, October 8, 2022, to submit their registrations for the JEECUP 2022 Counselling process

JEECUP 2022 Counselling – Important Dates

Event Date New Registration for candidates not appeared in UPJEE-2022 and Payment of Registration Fee October 6 to 8, 2022. Registration of candidates (not Admitted upto 5th round counseling and appeared in UPJEE-2022) and Payment of Registration Fee (if not paid earlier) October 9, 2022. Round Choice filling and Locking by all candidates. October 9 to 10, 2022. Round 6 Seat Allotment Result October 11, 2022. Document verification October 12 to 14, 2022 till 5 PM Fee Deposition October 12 to 14, 2022.

Candidates who failed in obtaining a seat in the first five rounds of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic Admissions will be permitted to submit their registrations once those applicants have filed for the counselling procedure.







