Jhansi Hospital Fire: Panel Formed To Probe Incident As Shocked Parents Wait For Bodies — Key Updates

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Day after 10 newborns lost their lives in a fire that broke out in the children's ward of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, the Yogi Adityanath-led state government formed a four-member committee to investigate the tragic incident.

The committee has been tasked with identifying the cause of the fire and determining whether any negligence was involved. The government has also requested a report within seven days.

According to police investigations, there was absence of emergency exits. Also there were non-functional fire extinguishers and a lack of operational fire alarms and water sprinkler systems. The police also found a large number of small and big oxygen cylinders on the premises pointing to 'illegal refilling'.

Meanwhile, parents, mostly young mothers, gathered outside the children's ward to cling to one another, drawing strength in their darkest hour.

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Key Updates

1. The committee formed to probe the incident will be chaired by the Director General of Medical Education and Training, with the other members being the Director (Health) of Medical Health Services, the Additional Director of Electricity of Medical Health Services, and an officer nominated by the Director General of Fire Services.

2. An order issued by Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, Principal Secretary of Medical Health, has asked the committee to investigate the primary cause of the fire, which is believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

3. The committee will also provide recommendations to prevent such incidents in the future. "The committee will submit its investigation report to the government within seven days," the order stated.

4. The fire, which broke out around 10:45 PM on Friday, claimed the lives of at least 10 children and left 16 others critically injured.

5. On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was seen annoyed by some markings made on the road with lime powder before he reached Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi. He asked the district magistrate to take action against the person who got the work done.

6. Pathak, along with the principal secretary of the health department, arrived in Jhansi after the deaths of at least 10 children in a fire that engulfed the children's ward of the medical college. In a video that surfaced on social media, some workers are seen making marks on the road with lime powder. This is a practice followed during some VIP movement.

7. In a video message, Pathak said, "Before I reached Jhansi Medical College, some person was laying lime powder on the roadside, which is very sad. I condemn this. And I would ask the District Magistrate to identify the person who got the work done and take strong action against him. I will never accept this," as quoted by news agency PTI.

8. A statement from the Uttar Pradesh government said as soon as information about the incident was received, CM Yogi Adityanath sent Pathak and the principal health secretary to the spot. Sixteen children were injured in the tragic incident and were battling for life.

9. District Magistrate Avinash Kumar said the fire broke out around 10.45 pm on Friday in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), possibly due to an electrical short circuit. The children who were in the outer part of the NICU were rescued, along with some of those who were in the interior part.

10. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the parents of each deceased and also ordered a three-tier probe into the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled with the families of the deceased and announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin.

(With PTI Inputs)