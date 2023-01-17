topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
JHARKHAND NEWS

Jharkhand: 60 hostel girls walk for 17 km at night to complain to DC about warden's atrocities

The students told the DSE that they were forced to eat stale food, clean toilets and students of lower classes were compelled to sleep on the floor.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 03:17 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Jharkhand: 60 hostel girls walk for 17 km at night to complain to DC about warden's atrocities

Chaibasa: More than 60 adolescent girl students sneaked out of their residential school and walked for 17 km through deserted roads at night to reach the collectorate of Jhakhand's West Singhbhum district and complain to the deputy commissioner about "atrocities" committed by their hostel warden. The class 11 students of Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls School at Khuntpani reached the collectorate in Chaibasa around 7 am on Monday to lodge a complaint with Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mittal.

The girl students' action created a stir among officials of the district education department. On the DC's directive, District Superintendent of Education (DSE) Abhay Kumar Shil reached the spot and heard the grievances of the students, before sending them back to the school in vehicles. He assured the girls that the matter will be investigated and action will be taken against the warden.

The students told the DSE that they were forced to eat stale food, clean toilets and students of lower classes were compelled to sleep on the floor on just mats in the prevailing cold, and they were beaten up by the warden if they protested. They also alleged that the warden compelled the students to lie to senior officials when they visited the school for inspection.

After reaching Chaibasa, the girls dialed local Congress MP Geeta Koda, who, in turn, informed the DC about the girls' action. The DC then asked the DSE to look into the matter. Shil said a team will be formed to probe the allegation.

Live Tv

Jharkhand newshostel warden atrocitiesHostel wardenJharkhand DC

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?