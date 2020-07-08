Jharkhand Board JAC Class 10th Result 2020 to be declared at 1 pm: Here is how to check marks on jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to declare the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination 2020 result on Wednesday (July 8) at 1 pm.

The results will be declared oline on jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

Here's how to check Jharkhand Board Class 10 results online:

Step 1: Go to the jac.jharkhand.gov.in website

Step 2: Click on the link and fill in the required details

Step 3: Click on Submit and get your result

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

As per news reports, JAC chairman Arvind Pratap Singh had informed that the result will be declared by state education minister Jagarnath Mahto at 1 pm.

Around 3.85 lakh students appeared for Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination in 2020.

In 2019, the JAC had recorded 70.77 per cent results in class 10 examination. It was announced in 2019 that students securing 60 per cent and above marks will be awarded first division, whereas those who score 45 per cent and above but below 60 per cent will be awarded second division. Students who score 33 per cent and above but below 45 per cent are awarded a third division.

Usually, JAC announces the result by May, however, the 2020 Board Result result has been delayed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.