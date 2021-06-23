हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jharkhand lockdown

Jharkhand extends COVID-19 lockdown for seventh time, religious places, educational institutions to stay closed

The Jharkhand government has extended the lockdown-like restrictions till July 1, as per an official notification. This is the seventh time that the COVID-related curbs, first imposed in the state on April 22 for a week, were extended. The ongoing measures were scheduled to end on June 24.

Jharkhand extends COVID-19 lockdown for seventh time, religious places, educational institutions to stay closed
File Photo

New Delhi: The Jharkhand government has extended the lockdown-like restrictions till July 1, as per an official notification. This is the seventh time that the COVID-related curbs, first imposed in the state on April 22 for a week, were extended. The ongoing measures were scheduled to end on June 24.

Inter-state and intra-state bus transport shall remain prohibited, except for the buses specifically used by the district administration. E-passes will remain mandatory for inter-state and inter-district movement in private vehicles but for movement within a district, no e-passes will be required. Religious places will remain closed and so will be the educational institutions.

The decision was made at a meeting of the state disaster management authority, chaired by the chief minister.

"The provisions...Related to observance of Swasthya Suraksha Saptah in the context of Covid-19 shall stand extended from 6 am on June 24 till 6 am on July 1, 2021," the notification issued by the Disaster Management Division said.
The order was signed by Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh.

"We have taken the decision to extend the Health Safety Week for another week as we are not out of danger and there is a possibility of a third wave," Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.

The prevailing restrictions will continue with no new curbs or relaxations announced, a state government official said.

Last week, some relaxations were announced, including the opening of shopping malls and departmental stores till 4 pm.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jharkhand lockdownlockdown in JharkhandCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Proud moment for India! This Indian airport wins global award for service quality

Must Watch

PT5M37S

Punjab Congress Incharge: Sonia Gandhi will decide who will lead the election