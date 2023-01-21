J&K: 6 people injured in twin blasts in Jammu's Narwal area

Jammu: Two explosions occurred in Jammu on Saturday (January 21) which injured 6 people, a senior police officer told the news agency PTI.

The twin blasts took place in the Narwal area of Jammu city, informed Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh.

#WATCH | J&K: Six people injured in two blasts that occurred in Narwal area of Jammu. Visuals from the spot. Police personnel are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/eTZ1exaICG January 21, 2023

"The whole area has been cordoned off and the injured evacuated to hospital," another police official said.

Further details are awaited.

(With Agency Inputs)