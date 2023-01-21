J&K: 6 people injured in twin blasts in Jammu's Narwal area
The twin blasts took place in the Narwal area of Jammu city, informed Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh.
Trending Photos
Jammu: Two explosions occurred in Jammu on Saturday (January 21) which injured 6 people, a senior police officer told the news agency PTI.
The twin blasts took place in the Narwal area of Jammu city, informed Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh.
#WATCH | J&K: Six people injured in two blasts that occurred in Narwal area of Jammu. Visuals from the spot. Police personnel are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/eTZ1exaICG— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023
"The whole area has been cordoned off and the injured evacuated to hospital," another police official said.
Further details are awaited.
(With Agency Inputs)
Live Tv
More Stories