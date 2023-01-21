topStoriesenglish
J&K: 6 people injured in twin blasts in Jammu's Narwal area

The twin blasts took place in the Narwal area of Jammu city, informed Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh.

 

Jan 21, 2023

Jammu: Two explosions occurred in Jammu on Saturday (January 21) which injured 6 people, a senior police officer told the news agency PTI.

The twin blasts took place in the Narwal area of Jammu city, informed Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh.

 

"The whole area has been cordoned off and the injured evacuated to hospital," another police official said.

Further details are awaited.

(With Agency Inputs)

