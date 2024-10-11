The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday by amended the Civil Services Rules to establish a Services Selection Board. This board will oversee the recruitment of non-gazetted staff, including Class IV employees across various government departments and public sector undertakings.

According to the amendment issued by the administration, "There shall be constituted a Service Selection Board for making selection for recruitment to subordinate services/non-gazetted/Class IV (MTS) posts borne on the establishment of any department or service of the government or any Public Sector Undertaking/Government company/Corporation/Board/Organisation and body substantially owned or controlled by the government of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

The move has sparked criticism of the LG administration for making a decision on the matter as an elected government prepares to take office. "Just when the elected government is about to be sworn in," PDP leader Naeem Akhtar wrote on X, referring to the LG's order.