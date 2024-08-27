J&K Assembly Polls: Congress Releases First List Of 9 Names; Sheikh Riaz From Doda, Ghulam Ahmad Mir From Dooru

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Conference (NC), now Congress has released the names of nine candidates for various assembly seats for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls. The announcement came on Tuesday after the party managed a seat-sharing deal with the ally NC.

Ghulam Ahmad Mir from Dooru and Vikar Rasool Wani from Banihal are among the prominent leaders set to contest. Peerzada Mohd Syed is slated to compete for the crucial Anantnag constituency, while Sheikh Riaz is eyeing the Doda seat.

Additionally, Surinder Singh Channi will contest from Tral, Amanullah Mantoo from Devsar, Shaikh Zafarullah from Inderwal, Nadeem Sharief from Bhadarwah, and Pradeep Kumar Bhagat from Doda West.

The Central Election Committee has selected the following persons as Congress candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/wo1bkdojhv — Congress (@INCIndia) August 26, 2024

Earlier on Monday, the National Conference released a list of 18 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

In a strategic seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, the National Conference will contest 51 out of the 90 seats, while Congress will field candidates in 32 constituencies. The pact also includes a "friendly contest" between the two parties on five seats. Additionally, one seat each has been allocated to CPI(M) and the Panthers Party.

Polling in Jammu and Kashmir is set to take place in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, with vote counting scheduled for October 4. The election will cover all 90 assembly constituencies in the Union Territory, which has 88.06 lakh registered voters, as per the Election Commission.