J&K: Fire Breaks out Near Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan

A fire broke out in a shop near Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan today  The fire was later extinguished, and no casualties were reported.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 07:15 PM IST|Source: PTI

J&K: A minor fire was reported in a temporary shed nearly a km away from the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said. The fire was brought under control by security personnel and the incident had no impact on the pilgrimage which is going on smoothly, they said.

Some labourers were putting up at the temporary shed near the horse stand enroute to Bharav Ghati and some of their belongings caught fire at around 1.30 pm. Fire and emergency services, police, CRPF and shrine board employees swiftly put out the fire, they said.

