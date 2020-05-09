हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Mobile phone services restored in Kashmir after three days

Authorities restored mobile phone services in Kashmir, except Pulwama district, after remaining suspended for three days, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Srinagar: Authorities restored mobile phone services in Kashmir, except Pulwama district, after remaining suspended for three days, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Mobile phone and internet services were suspended across Kashmir in the wake of Hizbul chief commander, Riyaz Naikoo`s killing in a gunfight with the security forces on May 6.

Only BSNL postpaid services were operational during the last three days without Internet facility.

"We have restored mobile phones provided by all service providers since yesterday (Friday) evening. These were restored across the Valley except Pulwama district," the officer said.

"While Internet facility has remained uninterrupted on fixed landline connections, we will restore the mobile Internet facility soon in the valley."

Subscribers of BSNL postpaid services complained that SMS facility which was suspended on May 6, has still not been restored.

Jammu and KashmirJ&K mobile servicesJ&K lockdown
