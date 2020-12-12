J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire at Poonch district along LoC

Jammu: Pakistan violates ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir`s Poonch district on Saturday by resorting to small arms and mortar shelling.

As per reports, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch district at about 6 PM on Saturday.

The Defence Ministry Colonel Devender Anand confirmed the incident saying the Indian army retaliated befittingly.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has been violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999 with impunity. Since January 2020, 30 civilians have been killed while over 100 others were injured in more than 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in J&K.

