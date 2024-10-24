Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2811486https://zeenews.india.com/india/jk-terror-attack-army-convoy-attacked-in-baramulla-civilian-porter-killed-4-jawans-injured-2811486.html
NewsIndia
INDIAN ARMY

J&K Terror Attack: Army Convoy Attacked In Baramulla, Civilian Porter Killed, 4 Jawans Injured

The vehicle, from the 18 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), was travelling from Botapathr when it came under attack by terrorists.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2024, 08:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

J&K Terror Attack: Army Convoy Attacked In Baramulla, Civilian Porter Killed, 4 Jawans Injured Representative image

An army vehicle was targeted near Botapather in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday evening. According to Army officials, "the terrorist attack on an Army vehicle which was part of a convoy in J&K's Baramulla in which a civilian porter has been killed. Four soldiers have also been injured in the attack. More details awaited."

According to the media reports, the vehicle, from the 18 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), was travelling from Botapathr when it came under attack by terrorists.

 Labourer Injured in Pulwama

Earlier in the day, a labourer was shot and injured in the Batgund Tral area of Pulwama district. The victim, identified as Pritam Singh, hails from Uttar Pradesh. Local authorities and security forces rushed to the area upon learning about the attack. Apart from this, six non-local workers and a local doctor lost their lives in a terrorist attack at a construction site in Ganderbal district on Sunday. Additionally, on October 18, terrorists fatally shot a laborer from Bihar in Shopian district.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee
DNA Video
DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America
DNA Video
DNA: What Discussed Between Modi and Xi Jinping?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Influence Growing in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MLA Files FIR Against Party Members in Bahraich Riot Case
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Impact in Mumbai: Posters Send Strong Message
DNA Video
DNA: Will Lawrence Bishnoi become a politician?
DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK