J&K Terror Attack: Army Convoy Attacked In Baramulla, Civilian Porter Killed, 4 Jawans Injured

An army vehicle was targeted near Botapather in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday evening. According to Army officials, "the terrorist attack on an Army vehicle which was part of a convoy in J&K's Baramulla in which a civilian porter has been killed. Four soldiers have also been injured in the attack. More details awaited."

According to the media reports, the vehicle, from the 18 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), was travelling from Botapathr when it came under attack by terrorists.

Labourer Injured in Pulwama

Earlier in the day, a labourer was shot and injured in the Batgund Tral area of Pulwama district. The victim, identified as Pritam Singh, hails from Uttar Pradesh. Local authorities and security forces rushed to the area upon learning about the attack. Apart from this, six non-local workers and a local doctor lost their lives in a terrorist attack at a construction site in Ganderbal district on Sunday. Additionally, on October 18, terrorists fatally shot a laborer from Bihar in Shopian district.