J&K: Two militant modules of JeM and LeT busted in Awantipora, 7 terror associates held

Kashmir: Awantipora police along with 50 RR and CRPF busted terror modules of proscribed terror outfits JeM and LeT and arrested seven terrorist associates. A huge quantity of explosive material, detonators, grenades and a Maruti car was seized from their possession.

A police official said, “We received information that terrorists of proscribed outfit JeM are planning an attack by means of triggering vehicle born IED in Pampore-Khrew area. Upon this information police along with 50 RR and CRPF carried out search in Pampore area. During search one person was apprehended identified as Sahil Nazir son of Nazir Ahmad Mir resident of Drangabal Pampore."

During questioning, Sahil Nazir revealed that he was in touch with one PAK based terrorist commander Khalid Bin Waleed by means of various communication channels.

The terrorist commander Khalid Bin Waleed intends to do some spectacular terror act and then the claim shall be made on behalf of a new terrorist outfit Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind. He further revealed that terrorist commander Khalid Bin Waleed motivated him to carry out terror attack in Pampore area for which he volunteered himself to carry out the attack in the area.

It surfaced that terrorist commander Khalid Bin Waleed delivered Rs 70,000 to Sahil Nazir for purchasing a vehicle.

The investigation into the case also revealed that Sahil Nazir tasked his other OGWs/associates namely Kaisar Ahmad Bhat son of Farooq Ahmad Bhat resident of Drangbal Pampore to purchase a second hand vehicle. Accordingly the vehicle Maruti 800 bearing registration number JK01E-0690 was purchased from Srinagar. The said vehicle was kept hidden at a safe place at Wuyan in OGW Kaisar’s relative’s house.

Three more terrorist associates of the module, Yasir Ali Wani resident of Pampore, Kaisar Ahmad Bhat resident of Drangabal and Mohammad Mounis Fayaz were arrested with explosive materials.

Notably, on January 25, 2021 Sahil Nazir along with Kaisar Ahmad Bhat travelled on Scooty to reach the CRPF Camp (Grid Station Pampore) and lobbed a grenade on CRPF (located at Grid Station Pampore). However, the grenade did not explode for the reason the pin of the grenade was not properly removed. The said hand grenade was later recovered live from the premises of said camp.

The investigation also revealed that Sahil Nazir was supposed to receive other explosive material in the near future.

08 electronic detonators and a Chinese hand grenade were recovered from the arrested terrorist associates. Besides, a Maruti 800 car has also been seized.

A Case FIR Number 27 /2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Pampore in this regard and further investigation is in progress.

Similarly, Awantipora police along with 50 RR and CRPF have also busted LeT terror module after receiving information that terrorists of proscribed outfit LeT are planning terror attack by means of triggering an explosive substance in Pampore area.

Acting on this information, Awantipora Police alongwith 50 RR and CRPF carried out the search operation in Pampore area. During search operation one OGW/associate of proscribed outfit LeT namely Musaib Aziz Goojri son of Abdul Aziz Goojri resident of Namlabal Pampore was apprehended.

While being questioned, Musaib admitted that he was in continuous touch with LeT commander of Pampore Umer Khanday and he has handed a container containing approx. 25 Kgs of explosive material (aluminium powder) to him. Accordingly, the said container containing approx 25 Kgs of explosive substance was recovered. He further revealed that the explosive material has been kept with him for preparing IED and the other parts of IED were supposed to reach to him in near future.

Further, during the course of investigation, two more terrorist associates of the same module namely Muneeb Mushtaq Sheikh resident of Drangbal Pampore and Shahid Ahmad Sofi resident of Namblabal Pampore have been arrested along with explosive material.

As per police records, these arrested terrorist associates are involved in providing shelter, logistics to the terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT and transporting arms/ ammunition of the terrorists.

A case FIR Number 28/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Pampore and further investigation is in progress.