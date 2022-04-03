हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Terror attack

J&K: Two non-local labourers shot at by militants in Pulwama

Both the labourers received gunshot injuries and were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment.

J&amp;K: Two non-local labourers shot at by militants in Pulwama
Image credit: IANS

Srinagar: At about 7.10 pm on Sunday (April 3), Pulwama Police received information about a terror crime incident at the Nowpora Litter area of Pulwama where terrorists had fired upon two non-local labourers. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot. Said police press note 

A top official said that terrorists had fired upon two labourers identified as Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh both residents of Pathankot Punjab, at Nowpora Litter area of Pulwama. Both the labourers received gunshot injuries and were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment.

Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. The area has been cordoned and searches in the area is going on.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Terror attackJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

Delhi Police busts Chinese loan app fraud, 8 held

Must Watch

PT25M8S

Big constitutional crisis in Pakistan, opposition was present even after the dissolution of Parliament