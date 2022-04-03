J&K: Two non-local labourers shot at by militants in Pulwama

Srinagar: At about 7.10 pm on Sunday (April 3), Pulwama Police received information about a terror crime incident at the Nowpora Litter area of Pulwama where terrorists had fired upon two non-local labourers. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot. Said police press note

A top official said that terrorists had fired upon two labourers identified as Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh both residents of Pathankot Punjab, at Nowpora Litter area of Pulwama. Both the labourers received gunshot injuries and were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment.

Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. The area has been cordoned and searches in the area is going on.

