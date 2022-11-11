JNU Clash: 2 FIRs registered, university asks its security branch to submit report

New Delhi: A clash between two groups broke out near Narmada Hostel of the Jawahar Lal Nehru University campus in Delhi on Thursday. The scuffle was a fallout of events that unfolded at a birthday party the day before. A guy slapped a girl at the party on Wednesday. Following this on Thursday, the guy along with his friends was attacked by some friends of the woman. After which the dispute escalated and the fight started between the two groups, in which two students were injured. Police have registered two FIRs in connection, while the university has instructed its security branch to submit a detailed report on the incident, news agency PTI reported. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said, "On the complaint of JNU student Nishant Nagar, a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered."

He added that on the complaint of another JNU student, Kartik, a second FIR under similar sections was lodged at the Vasant Kunj North police station and further investigation is underway.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, the JNU administration reiterated its resolve for zero tolerance towards any form of violence on the campus and appealed to the students to desist from resorting to violence.

"It has come to the notice of the university authorities that a scuffle between two groups of students broke out on campus due to personal animosity. JNU authority has taken a serious view of the matter and has instructed the Dean of Students and the security branch to take necessary steps and submit a detailed report on the incident," the university said.