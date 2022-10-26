NewsIndia
JNU UG 2022 Second Merit List likely to be RELEASED TODAY at jnu.ac.in- Steps to check result here

JNU 2022: UG Second Merit List is expected to be released today, October 26, 2022 as per the revised schedule that was released on the official website, jnu.ac.in or jnuee.jnu.ac.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 09:55 AM IST

JNU 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU, will release the JNU second merit list today, October 26, 2022. The merit list will be published on the official website, jnu.ac.in or jnuee.ac.in, once it is posted. Candidates should be aware that, in accordance with the schedule, the second merit list for undergraduate admission is anticipated today. The initial merit list was released on schedule, and the last day to reserve seats was October 23, 2022. Candidates who make the second merit list will be notified today and must reserve their seats by October 28, 2022.  Candidates should take note that the direct link and application procedures will be provided here as soon as the second merit list is announced. Candidates can get the merit list by clicking on a link that the JNU will disclose and entering their application number, password, and other information. The same was required of applicants for the initial merit list.

JNU UG 2022: Important Dates

First Merit List 20-Oct
Blocking of seats October 20 to 23
Second Merit List 26-Oct
Blocking of seats October 26 to 28
Third Merit List 30-Oct
Blocking of seats October 30 to 31

JNU UG 2022 second merit list: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official site of JNUEE at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
  • Click on JNU UG 2022 second merit list link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and the merit list will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the merit list and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Only those applicants who passed the CUET UG Exam were eligible to register for JNU's undergraduate programmes because registration for the university was done online. Candidates must show up at the colleges and reserve seats within the allotted period. It is essential that you frequently check the official website for any updates about JNU Undergraduate Admission.

