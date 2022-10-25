JNU UG 2022 Second Merit list to be RELEASED TOMORROW at jnuee.jnu.ac.in- Here’s how to check

JNU UG 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University will release the JNU UG 2022 second merit list on October 26, 2022. All candidates will be able to access the second merit list on the JNUEE website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The new notification states that the dates of October 26 through October 28, 2022, are available for the publication of merit lists and the blocking of seats for the second merit list. From November 1 to November 4, 2022, the admittance and registration of chosen candidates will be physically verified. Pre-enrollment registration, fee payment, and seat blocking for the final list will take place from November 9 to November 10, 2022.

JNU UG 2022 second merit list: Here’s how to check

Visit the official site of JNUEE at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Click on JNU UG 2022 second merit list link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and the merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the merit list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

The final merit list will be released on November 9, 2022. The final list of candidates will be physically verified for admission on November 14, and classes will start on November 21, 2022.