Kalu in Rajasthan's Bikaner district is best police station in India

Ministry of Home Affairs has introduced a system for the ranking of police station, in which the ranking is done in two stages. In the first stage 3 police stations from States having more than 750 police stations, 2 each from all other States and Delhi and 1 each from Union Territories are selected from more than 15,000 Police Stations in the country on the basis of rate of conviction in cases of crimes against women, crimes against SCs/STs and property offences.

In the second stage, the performance is measured on the basis of parameters like crime prevention and proactive measures, disposal of cases, maintenance of public order, infrastructure assessment and citizens feedback. The surveying teams have made making personal visits to the selected police stations for this purpose.

As per the guidelines, two sets of awards are provided, one for the top 3 best police stations in the country and another for the best police station in each State/Union Territory. In the last DsGP/IsGP Conference held in December 2018 at Kevadiya, Gujarat, the best 3 police stations in the country were awarded Shields. Certificates have been given to the top police stations of each state/UT.

The information was provided by Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply to question in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The list of best Police Stations is given below:

The top three police stations in the country assessed in 2018:

Rank Police Station Name District State 1. Kalu Bikaner Rajasthan 2. Campbell Bay Nicobar Andaman & Nicobar Islands 3. Farakka Murshidabad West Bengal

The Kalu police station in Bikaner district of Rajasthan is ranked as best police station in the country because it has all facilities such as a women’s help desk, drinking water facilities and Wi-Fi.

Campbell Bay police station in Nicobar district came at second place as it has a child-friendly room and a separate waiting room for complainants and visitors.

The Farakka police station in Murshidabad district of West Bengal is at third place as it is equipped with air conditioners, gym and CCTV cameras.