Kalyan Singh admitted to hospital, Yogi Adityanath visits former Uttar Pradesh CM

New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh was on Saturday (July 3, 2021) admitted to a hospital in Lucknow. As per sources, Singh, a senior BJP leader, was taken to Lohia Hospital after reporting a swelling in the body.

On receiving the news of Kalyan Singh's hospitalisation, incumbent UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday morning visited the 89-year old and inquired about his health condition.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Lucknow's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital to meet ailing former UP Chief Minister and BJP leader Kalyan Singh Singh was admitted to the hospital late last night. pic.twitter.com/9Gu15A8hj8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 4, 2021

This is to be noted that in 2020, the veteran leader was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. He was then discharged after over a month on October 12.

Kalyan Singh had first become the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in 1991 when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had reportedly come to the power with a majority for the first time under his leadership.

Singh has also served as the Rajasthan Governor.



