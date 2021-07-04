हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kalyan Singh

Kalyan Singh admitted to hospital, Yogi Adityanath visits former Uttar Pradesh CM

In 2020, the senior BJP leader was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. He was then discharged after over a month on October 12. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh was on Saturday (July 3, 2021) admitted to a hospital in Lucknow. As per sources, Singh, a senior BJP leader, was taken to Lohia Hospital after reporting a swelling in the body.

On receiving the news of Kalyan Singh's hospitalisation, incumbent UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday morning visited the 89-year old and inquired about his health condition. 

This is to be noted that in 2020, the veteran leader was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. He was then discharged after over a month on October 12. 

Kalyan Singh had first become the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in 1991 when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had reportedly come to the power with a majority for the first time under his leadership. 

Singh has also served as the Rajasthan Governor.
 

