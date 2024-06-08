Kangana Ranaut Slap Row: FIR Filed Against CISF Officer Who Allegedly Slapped, Farmer Leaders Meet Police - Top Developments

Kanagana Ranaut Slap Row: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) lady constable who allegedly slapped BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport has not been arrested yet, according to police officials. An FIR, however, has been lodged against the constable under IPC sections 321 and 341, but no arrest has been made.

"An FIR has been lodged with the IPC section 321 and 341 case by Mohali Airport police, not arrested till now. It's bailable offence," police said.

Farmer Leaders Meet Punjab Police

Farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal met with the Punjab director general of police, seeking a fair probe into the case of alleged slapping of Kangana Ranaut by a Central Industrial Security Force constable at Chandigarh Airport on Thursday.

"We also believe that nothing happened there. It was just related to a security check and it should not have turned into a Hindu-Sikh thing," said Dallewal

About The Incident

Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a CISF constable while she was headed to Delhi to attend a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The incident took place on June 6 around 3:30 pm when Kangana was about to board a flight to Delhi to attend a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which concluded on Friday.

Why Did The Constable Slap Her?

The CISF constable said that her mother was among the farmers holding a sit-in protest against the farm laws, which now have been repealed. "She stated that the farmers are sitting there for Rs 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement..." she said.

Slap Symbolic Of 'Growing Terrorism' In Punjab?

Kangana Ranaut leader took to her social media account on the day of the incident and asked how growing "extremism" and "terrorism" could be ended in Punjab. "I am safe. I am perfectly fine. The incident took place during the security check. After I was done with the security check, a woman constable of the CISF waited for me to pass through the cabin. Later, she came from the side, hit me in the face and started abusing me", Ranaut said in a post on 'X'.

"When I asked her why she did this, she told me that she (CISF official) had supported the farmers' protest. My (Kangana) question is how we end growing extremism and terrorism in Punjab", the BJP leader added.

Farmers Protest

The 15-month-long farmers' protest was held against the farm laws (now repealed) including other issues.