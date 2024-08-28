Kangana Ranaut's Remarks On Farmer's Protest: The opposition on Wednesday stepped up its attack on BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on farmers' protests. AAP held protests at Chandigarh. Scuffle broke out between police and AAP workers protesting against Kangana Ranaut's remark on farmers' protest.

VIDEO | Scuffle breaks out between police and AAP workers protesting in Chandigarh against Kangana Ranaut's remark on farmers' protest. pic.twitter.com/f6oqvQfL8I August 28, 2024

The MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh had posted a clip of her interview with Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar in which she suggested that a "Bangladesh-like situation" could have erupted in India but for the country's strong leadership. She then alleged that bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.

She alleged the involvement of China and the US in the "conspiracy". Kangana's remarks triggered heated exchanges in the assembly of her Congress-ruled home state as the House adopted a resolution condemning the remarks.

Thousands of farmers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other places had held an agitation at Delhi's borders for several months over the now-repealed farm laws.