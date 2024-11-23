Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2823431https://zeenews.india.com/india/kanke-vidhan-sabha-chunav-result-2024-live-winner-and-loser-candidate-jitu-charan-ram-vs-suresh-kumar-baitha-bjp-jmm-rjd-congress-jdu-ljp-jharkhand-assembly-election-result-2823431.html
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Kanke Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates

Kanke falls under Ranchi district in Jharkhand. The seat witnessed a competitive election, with key candidates Jitu Charan Ram of the BJP and Suresh Kumar Baitha of the Congress (INC) vying for victory

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 07:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kanke Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates Kanke

Kanke is an assembly constituency in Jharkhand. In the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections, the voter turnout in Kanke Assembly Constituency was recorded at 62.96 percent.

Kanke falls under Ranchi district in Jharkhand. The seat witnessed a competitive election, with key candidates Jitu Charan Ram of the BJP and Suresh Kumar Baitha of the Congress (INC) vying for victory, along with several independent candidates and nominees from smaller parties.

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Sammari Lal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured the seat by defeating Suresh Kumar Baitha of the Indian National Congress (INC) with a significant margin of 22,540 votes.

The 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections saw a total of 81 assembly constituencies go to the polls, with a contest between the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA alliance. The NDA comprises BJP, AJSU Party, and JD(U), while the INDIA alliance features INC, JMM, RJD, and Left parties. The counting of votes is currently underway.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Who Did Maharashtra’s Muslims Vote For?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK