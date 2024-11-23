Kanke Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates

Kanke is an assembly constituency in Jharkhand. In the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections, the voter turnout in Kanke Assembly Constituency was recorded at 62.96 percent.

Kanke falls under Ranchi district in Jharkhand. The seat witnessed a competitive election, with key candidates Jitu Charan Ram of the BJP and Suresh Kumar Baitha of the Congress (INC) vying for victory, along with several independent candidates and nominees from smaller parties.

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Sammari Lal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured the seat by defeating Suresh Kumar Baitha of the Indian National Congress (INC) with a significant margin of 22,540 votes.

The 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections saw a total of 81 assembly constituencies go to the polls, with a contest between the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA alliance. The NDA comprises BJP, AJSU Party, and JD(U), while the INDIA alliance features INC, JMM, RJD, and Left parties. The counting of votes is currently underway.