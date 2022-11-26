topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
KANPUR SHOCKER

KANPUR SHOCKER! Celebratory firing by BJP leader kills bouncer in marriage function

The incident took place on Friday night at a wedding ceremony in the Rail-Bazar area here.

Last Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 09:51 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

KANPUR SHOCKER! Celebratory firing by BJP leader kills bouncer in marriage function

Kanpur, Nov 26 (IANS) A BJP leader named Ramji Gupta has been arrested for allegedly opening fire from his licensed double-barrel gun that hit a bouncer, killing him on the spot.

The incident took place on Friday night at a wedding ceremony in the Rail-Bazar area here.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Shiva Ji, said that Gupta is associated with the BJP as a worker and holds no post in the party presently.

"We have also seized the gun which was used in the celebratory firing for forensic and ballistic test," he said.

The DCP said that Mohammad Sadiq, 32, along with several others were hired for ensuring security of the dancers and guests during the wedding ceremony on Friday night.

The deceased, a resident of Meerpur Cantt, had also been running a gym.

Gupta allegedly resorted to firing from his gun, as a result of which Sadiq suffered pellet injuries on his head, neck and chest.

Sadiq was rushed to the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital where he was declared dead, the DCP said.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reason for these 'ineffective' antibiotics?