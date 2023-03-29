Karnataka Elections 2023 Zee News Opinion Poll: Can BJP Retain Power Or Will Congress Make A Comeback? Check Here

Karnataka Elections 2023 Zee News Opinion Poll: The Election Commission on Wednesday (March 29) announced that the much-awaited Assembly elections in Karnataka will be held in a single phase on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13. It now remains to be seen whether the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can buck a four-decade-old trend to script history or whether the grand old party Congress will upstage the saffron camp to up its stakes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It is notable that no political party has won a successive mandate in Karnataka since 1985.

Also what needs to be watched out for is, whether former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular), will emerge as a "Kingmaker" by holding the key to government formation, in the event of a hung verdict, as it has done in the past.

Zee News has conducted an opinion poll with Matrize, which was held between March 3 and March 28 among over 56,000 people, and tried to understand the mood of the public.

Will PM Narendra Modi Be The Game Changer In Karnataka Assembly Polls?

The first question in the Zee News-Matrize opinion poll was whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will prove to be a game changer in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

In response to this question, 31% of people believed that PM Modi will be a game changer, while 32% of people disagreed.

Is Karnataka Happy With The Modi Govt At The Centre?

The next question in the Zee News-Matrize opinion poll was if the people are satisfied with the functioning of the central government.

In response, 37% of people said that they are satisfied with the Modi-led government, while 23% people said that they were not satisfied.

Will Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra Help Congress In Karnataka Elections?

The next question was whether Congress will benefit from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In response to this question, 22% of people said that Congress would benefit from the 4000-km-long Yatra, while 41% of people said that Rahul Gandhi's foot march will not help the grand old party in Karnataka.

Will Replacing BS Yediyurappa With Basavaraj Bommai As Karnataka CM Help BJP?

Zee News also asked the people of Karnataka if BJP replacing BS Yediyurappa with Basavaraj Bommai as the Chief Minister will help the party retain power.

To this, 31% of people said that the saffron camp will benefit from this, while 21% of people said that it will be a loss for the BJP.

Will JDS Be The Kingmaker In Karnataka?

In the opinion poll, Zee News also asked if the JDS will be the kingmaker in Karnataka.

About 30% of people agreed that JDS under HD Kumaraswamy will be the kingmaker, while 26% of people disagreed.

What Will Be The Party-Wise Vote Share In 2023 Karnataka Elections?

Zee News also asked in its opinion poll about the party-wise vote share in the 2023 Karnataka elections.

This is what people answered:

BJP - 38.3%



Congress - 40.4%



JDS - 16.4%



Others - 4.9%

Which Party Will Win The Most Number Of Seats In 2023 Karnataka Assembly Polls?

According to the Zee News-Matrize opinion poll, BJP is estimated to get 96-106 seats, while Congress can win 88-98 seats.

JDS, on the other hand, is estimated to bag 23-33 seats.

Others may get 02-07 seats.