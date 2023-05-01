'It Was Hurled Out Of Excitement': Cops After Mobile Phone Thrown At PM Modi During Roadshow In Karnataka

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conducted a mega roadshow in Mysuru and winded up his whirlwind two-day campaign tour of Karnataka during which he addressed six public rallies. Amid the fanfare surrounding the roadshow, there was a brief scare when a mobile phone was thrown by a woman, said to be a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, towards the prime minister who was standing in the vehicle. The incident took place when PM Modi was waving at people gathered on the road as the vehicle traversed the city.

The mobile phone landed on the bonnet of the vehicle after it was flung by the woman and this did not go unnoticed by the Prime Minister who indicated the object to the Special Protection Group (SPG) sleuths responsible for his security during public events.

#WATCH | Security breach seen during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow, a mobile phone was thrown on PM’s vehicle. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/rnoPXeQZgB — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

The police said that the phone was hurled out of 'excitement' by a woman BJP worker and that she had no 'ill intention'.

"In the excitement (of the event), it (phone) was thrown and she had no (ill) intention but we are trying to trace the lady because the phone was handed over to her by the SPG sleuths," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Alok Kumar told news agency PTI.

PM Modi flew into Mysuru from Beluru in Hassan district and mounted on a specially designed vehicle for his mega roadshow. Flanked by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, former ministers KS Eshwarappa and SA Ramadas, the Prime Minister wore the traditional Mysuru 'Peta' and a saffron shawl. He waved at the large number of people who had gathered on both sides of the road.

BJP flags, festoons, and the Prime Minister's posters and cutouts dotted the roads.

On Saturday, PM Modi held public meetings at Humnabad in Bidar district, district headquarter town of Vijayapura, Kudachi in Belagavi district, and a roadshow in Bengaluru, followed by election rallies in Kolar city, Channapatna in Ramanagara district and Belur in Hassan district on Sunday.

The ruling BJP is pulling out all stops to retain power in the state which is seen as a gateway to the south for the saffron party. It is locked in a tussle with the opposition Congress and the JD(S).

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

