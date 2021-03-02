हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka board exam

Karnataka class X board exam to be held from June 21 to July 5 due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced that the Class X (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) board examinations would be held in the state from June 21 to July 5.

Karnataka class X board exam to be held from June 21 to July 5 due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Representational Image: ZeeNews

Dharwad (Karnataka): Amid fears of rising Covid-19 cases in the last couple of days, Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced on Monday that the Class X (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) board examinations would be held in the state from June 21 to July 5, which is a week`s difference compared to the tentative timetable that was announced last month.

The revised timetable for the SSLC 2020-21 examinations is as follows:

June 21: First language (Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit)

June 24: Mathematics

June 28: Science

June 30: Third language (Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu)

July 2: Second language (English, Kannada)

July 5: Social Science

Kumar said that the revised timetable was necessitated due to a clash with the new second PUC timetable (Class XII) which is scheduled to be held from May 24 to June 16. The tentative SSLC timetable had been scheduled for June 14 to 25.

In response to a question, Kumar said that sufficient holidays will be given although there is just 10 days time between the last SSLC examination and the start of the next academic year.

He added that the education department is still finalising the number of days the students will get for their summer vacation.

Live TV

The board may have to re-conduct supplementary examinations for those who fail or want to improve their marks.

Every year nearly 8.5 lakh students appear for the SSLC examination which is generally conducted in March/April, but this time it has been shifted to June-July.

The board re-conducts the same examination in the month of June for the benefit of the students who fail in the main examinations. Nearly 2.20 lakh students take the supplementary examinations every year.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Karnataka board examKarnataka board PUC exam
Next
Story

BJP Lok Sabha MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan dies, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan mourns demise

Must Watch

PT3M5S

Fule Price Hike: CNG prices increase in Delhi-NCR, IGL announces new revisions