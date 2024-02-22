Karnataka Congress Government Imposes Tax On Hindu Temples; BJP Terms It 'Jizya Tax'

New Delhi: The Congress government in Karnataka faced a fierce backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday after it passed the ‘Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Bill 2024’ in the state assembly. The bill, which imposes a tax on donations received by Hindu temples, was likened to the Jizya Tax (a historical tax imposed on non-Muslims under Islamic rule) by several BJP leaders. The passage of the bill sparked a heated exchange of words between the BJP and Congress leaders. According to the bill, the government will collect 10 per cent from temples that have revenue exceeding Rs 1 crore and 5 per cent from those that have revenue between Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 1 crore.

The BJP accused the state government of implementing ‘Anti-Hindu’ policies and exploiting the temple revenues to fill its own coffers. “Corrupt, inept #LootSarkaar with its penchant for anti Hindu ideology in the guise of secularism, has cast its evil eyes on the Temple revenues. Through the Hindu Religious Endowments amendment act, it is trying to siphon off donations as well as offerings from Hindu temples and religious institutions in order to fill its empty coffers,” said State President Vijayendra Yediyurappa on X.

“Under this, the government will collect 10% of the income from temples earning over Rs 1 crore, this is nothing but robbery. The offering made by the devotees for the worship of God and the development of the temple should be used for the renovation of the temple and the convenience of the devotees. If it is diverted for any other purpose, it is an assault on the faith of the people. There will be violence and fraud,” he added.

Yediyurappa also questioned why only Hindu temples are being targeted and not the incomes of other religions.

BJP's Amit Malviya Calls Cong 'New Muslim League

BJP leader and IT Cell Head Amit Malviya also lambasted the Siddaramaiah government’s move and compared the taxation of Hindu temples to Jizya tax.

Taking to X, Malviya said, "In a shocking move, Congress Govt in Karnataka has amended the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment bill, allowing, among other things: to appoint non Hindus to Temple trust. What kind of nonsense is this? Are Hindus incapable of managing the affairs of the community? it also mandates that Hindu Temples pay tax up to 10% of the donation received. It is like Jizya .

"The above two amendments imply that Temple income can also be used for anything. For instance, Temple fund could potentially be used for building walls of a kabristan. If this doesn’t wake up the Hindus to the reality that Congress is the new Muslim League, nothing else will. Stop voting for the Congress!," Malviya added.

Congress Defends Bill, Questions BJP’s Track Record

In response to the BJP’s allegations, Congress leader and Karnataka government minister Ramalinga Reddy defended the bill and questioned the BJP’s track record of protecting Hindu interests. He accused the BJP of playing religious politics and branding the Congress as anti-Hindu. Reddy claimed that the Congress has always been the true champion of Hinduism and has safeguarded temples and Hindu interests over the years.

“Sri Vijayendra Yediyurappa, It is clear that BJP always pursues political gains by alleging that Congress is anti-Hindu. However, we, the Congress, consider ourselves the true advocates of Hinduism because, over the years, Congress governments have consistently protected temples and Hindu interests,” he said.

“Did your BJP government neglect its duties between 2008 and 2013, as well as from 2019 to 2023? It seems they ignored the revenues of Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowments, despite the existence of acts or bills in place since 2001,” he added.

“So, weren’t you also careless regarding Hindu temple revenues?” Ramalinga Reddy asked.