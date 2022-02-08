हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka Hijab row

Karnataka hijab row: All students should follow dress code in schools; fanatics blowing the issue, says Centre

His remark came as protests for and against the hijab intensified at colleges in different parts of Karnataka. When asked as to who were those inciting the students for not abiding by the dress code, the Union Minister said "some politicians and fanatics have made it an issue".

Karnataka hijab row: All students should follow dress code in schools; fanatics blowing the issue, says Centre

New Delhi: Amid the simmering 'hijab' row in Karanataka, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that everyone should follow the dress code in schools and alleged that some politicians and fanatics were blowing the issue further.

"Wearing a uniform is a routine thing, why are they making it an issue? And when school has issued a guideline, everyone should follow it. What is the fuss about it? Undertakings have also been given by students and their parents to follow the dress code," Joshi told reporters outside the Parliament.

 

 

His remark came as protests for and against the hijab intensified at colleges in different parts of Karnataka. When asked as to who were those inciting the students for not abiding by the dress code, the Union Minister said "some politicians and fanatics have made it an issue".

However, Joshi, who hails from Karnataka, said the matter is in court and the state government can wait for its outcome. He said no one should take law and order into their hands, and police will do what is expected of them in case of any violation.

In a related development, the state’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday declared a holiday to high schools and colleges in the state for the next three days. Bommai also appealed for peace.

"I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate," Bommai said in a tweet.

Tension had prevailed at some educational institutions in Udupi, Shivamogga, Bagalkote and other parts of the state, during protests for and against hijab today, forcing the police and authorities to intervene.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday appealed to the students and people to maintain peace and tranquillity as the hijab row escalated in parts of the state.

After hearing the petitions filed by some students studying in a Government Pre-University College for Girls in the coastal town of Udupi, the matter was posted for Wednesday.

