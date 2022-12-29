Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 to DECLARED soon: Check cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to check MBA, MCA entrance test result



Karnataka PGCET Result 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will declare the result of Postgraduate Common Entrance Test 2022 (PGCET 2022) today. According to a official notice, the result will be declared today after 4 pm on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Once released, candidates can their respective result by entering their PGCET 2022 roll number and date of birth on the official website. However, the result for Karnataka PGCET 2022 will be announced after considering the objections raised on the provisional answer key.

The exam for admission to MBA and MCA programmes was conducted on November 19, and the exam for MTech programmes admission was on November 20, 2022. According to the official notice, the result will be declared with PGCET 2022 merit list and final answer key.

The qualified candidates needs to appear for document verification based on their ranks from January 3, 2023 untill January 13, 2023 at Bangalore, Mysore, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Shimoga, Mangalore, Bijapur, Dharwad, Devanagere helpline centres. While the document verification of GATE-qualified candidates will commense from January 2 at KEA Bangalore.

Here's how to check Karnataka PGCET Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at-- kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll and click on - Karnataka PGCET 2022 result.

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials and submit the same.

Step 5: The Karnataka PGCET result will appear on the screen.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key

Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, PGCET 2022 Answer key was released on the official website on December 1. The PGCET answer key for the MBA, MCA, and MTech entrance exams has been made available on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in, by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, or KEA. Candidates seeking admission to MBA, MCA, and MTech programmes took the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam on November 19 and 20, 2022.

The same's provisional answer key has now been made available. The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer key should be understood to be tentative. Up until December 4, 2022, KEA has permitted candidates to voice their concerns and complaints. The final answer key will be developed by KEA once candidates have voiced their concerns and will be made available along with the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Results. the 19th and 20th of November, 2022, saw the PGCET 2022 Exam.



