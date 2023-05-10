Karnataka Elections: A Look At What 6 Different Exit Polls Suggest

Voting for the Karnataka Assembly Polls has concluded at 6 pm for 224 seats and the results of the election will be declared on May 13. Six top news channels have come up with their figures after extensive surveys in various regions of Karnataka. Interestingly, two exit polls – Times-Now ETG and Zee News-Matrize – have predicted a Congress victory. On the other hand, two others – Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat and News Nation-CGS have predicted a win for the BJP. The rest two have suggested a hung assembly.

Congress leads in Zee News and Matrize exit polls:

Zee News has done Karnataka Exit Polls in collaboration with Matrize. According to this poll, the Congress is expected to emerge as the single largest party in Karnataka and is expected to get 103-118 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win 79-94 seats. JDS is likely to get 25-33 seats, while others may get 2 to 5 seats. According to exit polls, Congress can get 41 percent votes in Karnataka.

ABP News and C-Voter exit poll:

According to the exit polls of ABP News and C-Voter for the Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress is expected to have a clear edge with 100 to 112 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to settle with 83 to 95 seats, while JDS may get 21 to 29 and others may get 2 to 6 seats.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll:

According to the exit polls of India Today and Axis My India, Congress is projected to win between 122 to 140 seats in the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections, and may comfortably cross the mark of 113 seats. The Bhartiya Janata Party, on the other hand, is expected to win 62 to 80 seats, suffering huge losses. Whereas, JDS can get 20 to 25 seats and others can get 0 to 3 seats.

Exit poll of TV9 Bharatvarsh and Polstrat

According to the exit polls of TV9 Bharatvarsh and Polstrat for the Karnataka Assembly Election, Congress is seeking to wrest power and emerge as the largest party with 99 to 109 seats. whereas, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gets 88 to 98 seats. JDS with 21 to 26 seats and 0 to 4 seats in the account of others.

News Nation and CGS exit poll

According to exit polls of News Nation and CGS regarding the Karnataka Assembly Election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be getting clear majority, predicting 114 seats. while, Congress settles with 86, JDS 21 and others 1 seat.