Karnataka Polls: Congress Releases 3rd List Of 43 Candidates, Fields Savadi From Athani

New Delhi: Congress on Saturday released the third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls. Former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi who joined the grand old party from Bharatiya Janta Party over ticket denial, has been fielded from the Athani constituency. Kolar seat has been given to Kothur G Manjunath. Kolar is significant as Siddaramaiah has expressed his wish to contest from there, as his second seat. He has already been fielded from Varuna in Mysuru district.

There are a total of 224 seats in the Karnataka assembly. With the third list, Congress has now announced a total of 209 candidates. The former chief minister and leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah will contest from the Varuna constituency. Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar will contest from the Kanakapura seat, while Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarujun Kharge, has been fielded from the Chitapur (SC) seat in the Kalaburagi region. Former Congress MP K H Muniyappa has been given a ticket from Devanahalli (SC) seat.

Rahul Gandhi To Visit Kolar Tommorrow

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a party rally on Sunday in Kolar, the same place where he made a remark on the Modi surname for which he was convicted of criminal defamation and also stripped of his Parliament membership. According to state Congress sources, the former AICC president will arrive in Bengaluru on Sunday morning, and travel to Kolar where he will address the 'Jai Bharat' rally organised by the party.

In the evening, Gandhi will inaugurate the newly constructed 'Indira Gandhi Bhavan' - office and auditorium with a seating capacity of 750 people - near Karnataka PCC office in Bengaluru. Several senior Congress leaders including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC chief D K Shivakumar, legislature party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah are expected to participate in the events.

The Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 will be held in a single phase on May 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.