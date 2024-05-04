Karnataka Sex Abuse Case: BJP Chief Vijayendra Denies Getting Any Letter Regarding Allegations Against Prajwal Revanna

New Delhi: Karnataka BJP President BY Vijyendra on Saturday denied the knowledge of sexual abuse allegations against Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna and emphasised that issues can not adversely impact the two parties in the ongoing general elections.

BJP state president informed that he has not received any letter against the allegation made against JD(S) leader Revanna.

Vijayendra's reaction comes after BJP's G Devaraje Gowda claimed that he had written a letter to the state president in December 2023, informing him about the alleged explicit video clips related to the MP. Gowda also warned that this become an embarrassment to the party if he was fielded as the NDA candidate from the Hassan constituency.

Gowda was the party's candidate for the Holenarasipur Assembly seat in the May 2023 assembly election against Prajwal's father H D Revanna.

"The claims that Vijayendra was aware of the incident and a letter was written to me as the state President in this regard is not true. The person who has said it, please question him....Such incidents should not happen, everyone should bow down their heads in shame because of such incidents," Vijayendra said, PTI Reported.

Vijayendra denied that had not received any letter and said, "I have not received any letter till this moment. I'm saying this with full responsibility...As the state president I'm saying that on this pen drive (containing explicit video clips) matter, the claims that one had written a letter to me sharing the information about the scandal is far from the truth."

JD(S) party is headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, they joined NDA last year September. Both the parties are contesting in Lok Sabha Election 2024 together.

The 33-year-old Revanna Prajwal is the grandson of Deve Gowda. He was the NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha Seat of Karnataka, which went to polls in phase 2 on April 26.