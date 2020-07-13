Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

Karnataka tourism minister CT Ravi has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. He is the first minister in Karnataka to test positive for the deadly virus.

It is to be noted that Ravi tested positive for COVID on Saturday (July 11) but the minister took another test on Sunday (July 12) to be sure of the infection.

Ravi took to microblogging site Twitter to confirm the result. The minister said that he underwent COVID-19 test with his wife and staff members and fortunately his wife and other staff members tested negative.

"Yesterday, I along with my wife Pallavi & my staff members underwent COVID19 test. Fortunately, my wife Pallavi and all my staff members are tested Negative. Third umpire's result for me has confirmed that I'm Covid Positive. However, I'm feeling absolutely fine," tweeted the minister.

Yesterday, I along with my wife Pallavi & my staff members underwent COVID19 test. Fortunately, my wife Pallavi and all my staff members are tested Negative. Third umpire's result for me has confirmed that I'm Covid Positive. However, I'm feeling absolutely fine. — C T Ravi (@CTRavi_BJP) July 13, 2020

Ravi said that he will continue to work from home for few days and undergo treatment for coronavirus. "For now, I'll continue to work from here and undergo treatment. Very soon, I'll get cured and comeback to work with you all," added Ravi.

For now, I'll continue to work from here and undergo treatment. Very soon, I'll get cured and comeback to work with you all. — C T Ravi (@CTRavi_BJP) July 13, 2020

Ravi is the fourth legislator from the district to test COVID-19 positive. Earlier, BJP MLC MK Pranesh, JD(S) MLC Bhoje Gowda and Congress MLA from Sringeri DT Raje Gowda have tested positive for coronavirus.

It may be recalled that Karnataka Chief minister BS Yediyurappa is also under home quarantine after three personnel from his official residence tested positive for COVID-19.