हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

Karnataka tourism minister CT Ravi has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. He is the first minister in Karnataka to test positive for the deadly virus.

Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

Karnataka tourism minister CT Ravi has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. He is the first minister in Karnataka to test positive for the deadly virus.

It is to be noted that Ravi tested positive for COVID on Saturday (July 11) but the minister took another test on Sunday (July 12) to be sure of the infection.

Ravi took to microblogging site Twitter to confirm the result. The minister said that he underwent COVID-19 test with his wife and staff members and fortunately his wife and other staff members tested negative. 

"Yesterday, I along with my wife Pallavi & my staff members underwent COVID19 test. Fortunately, my wife Pallavi and all my staff members are tested Negative. Third umpire's result for me has confirmed that I'm Covid Positive. However, I'm feeling absolutely fine," tweeted the minister.

Ravi said that he will continue to work from home for few days and undergo treatment for coronavirus. "For now, I'll continue to work from here and undergo treatment. Very soon, I'll get cured and comeback to work with you all," added Ravi.

Ravi is the fourth legislator from the district to test COVID-19 positive. Earlier, BJP MLC MK Pranesh, JD(S) MLC Bhoje Gowda and Congress MLA from Sringeri DT Raje Gowda have tested positive for coronavirus.

It may be recalled that Karnataka Chief minister BS Yediyurappa is also under home quarantine after three personnel from his official residence tested positive for COVID-19.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCT RaviKarnataka
Next
Story

RBSE 12th Result 2020: Rajasthan board to declare class 12 commerce results today at rajresults.nic.in
  • 8,78,254Confirmed
  • 23,174Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M12S

Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting today