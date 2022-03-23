Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki fame and child actor Shivika Rishi earns great fortunes over the internet

The world has drastically changed in the last few years. In the past decade, the internet has flourished with the speed of light. Ever thought children would make a living out of social media? Well, that is a reality now. Kids have become smarter and are advanced when it comes to internet trends. Building her presence as one of the most sought-after child artists, Shivika Rishi has frequently left her fans mesmerized with diversified content on the gram.

All those who know, Shivika Rishi enjoys a great fanfare in the South. Her charming personality has garnered the attention of many celebrities and brands, thanks to her lovely content. Be it the super fun video trends or the fashion look books, the talented girl surely knows how to make the heads turn. Shivika came to the limelight after her superhit TV show ‘Kasam – Tere Pyaar Ki’, and since then she has featured in several TV commercials and feature films.

Behind the glorious name and fame of the adorable artist lies the encouragement of her mother Shilpa Sodiyan. Shivika’s mom has been managing her content and the page that has grown radically. The child artist has a family of 250K followers and counting. While Shivika’s mother is optimistic about her daughter’s love for acting, she even emphasizes the need for education. “As a parent, I have given my daughter freedom to pursue her life goals. Having said that, I have created a balance between academics and other co-curricular activities”, revealed Mrs. Sodiyan.

Looks like what began as a hobby has now turned out to be a game-changer for the talented girl. Scrolling through her feed, many videos of the influencer captivated our attention Among many posts, one was her recent recreation of Alia Bhatt’s look from Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Watch Shivika acing the look of Alia Bhatt here –

Besides this, she has worked with many leading actresses in the past including Katrina Kaif, Reba John, Regina Cassandra and Manju Warrier. Shivika was also seen in Salman Khan’s blockbuster flick ‘Bharat’. The child artist is now all set to essay the younger version of Kiara Advani in her upcoming film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ which even features actor Varun Dhawan.

Well, there’s no doubt that Shivika Rishi is paving her way towards success at a very young age. The child artist is not just having brand endorsements but is also one of the promising names in showbiz.

(Sponsored Feature)