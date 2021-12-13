Kashi Vishwanath Dham inauguration: From cruise meeting with CMs to witnessing Ganga Aarti, here's itinerary of PM Narendra Modi’s Varanasi visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday (December 13, 2021).

On day 1, the Prime Minister will visit the 'Shri Kashi Vishwanath' Temple and offer prayers and will inaugurate the 'Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham' project. PM Modi is also scheduled to visit the 'Kaal Bhairav' Temple and witness Ganga Aarti while on board a Ro-Ro Vessel.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will visit the 'Kaal Bhairav Temple' at around 12 PM and will then proceed to the 'Shri Kashi Vishwanath' Temple and offer prayers at around 1 PM. Following this, he will inaugurate phase 1 of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project which is constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores.

The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project is known to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project and the foundation stone of the project was laid by him on March 8, 2019.

Tomorrow, 13th December is a landmark day. At a special programme in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. This will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy. I would urge you all to join tomorrow's programme. https://t.co/DvTrEKfSzk pic.twitter.com/p2zGMZNv2U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2021

It, as per the PMO, was the vision of the Prime Minister to facilitate the pilgrims and devotees of Baba Vishwanath and to create an easily accessible pathway to connect Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the banks of the River Ganga.

The project has been designed to provide easy access for the disabled and old age people with the provision of ramps, escalators, and other modern facilities.

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

After inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, PM Modi will hold an informal meeting with several chief ministers on a river cruise and witness Ganga 'aarti' on board a Ro-Ro Vessel at around 6 PM.

The prime minister will stay at the guest house on the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) campus after finishing his engagements on day one of his visit.

On day 2, the Prime Minister will take part in a formal meeting with the chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy CMs from Bihar and Nagaland.

He will then attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir at around 3:30 PM.

PM Modi's two-day engagement will end at around 5 pm on Tuesday.

