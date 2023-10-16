Kashmir: Navratri Celebrations Held At Sharda Temple At LoC For First Time In Last 75 Years

Navratri Puja of Sharad Navratri was held in the newly built Sharda Temple at LoC Teetwal Kashmir today. Many devotees from all over the country took part in the celebrations that were held for the first time here in the last 75 years after partition. Swami Govindananda Saraswati of Hampi reached here with his followers on a rath yatra from Kishkinda, the birthplace of Lord Hanuman in Karnataka.

Some Kashmiri pandit pilgrims were also present here, notable amongst them being A K Raina, a renowned theatre personality, who has acted in Kashmir Files movie as well.

"It was yet again a historical moment to perform Navratri puja at Sharda temple LoC first time after partition. The temple and Gurudwara that used to exist here were burnt down in tribal raids in 1947 and a new temple and gurudwara has come up on the same piece of land on the same pattern, that was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 23 March, this year,” said Ravinder Pandita, Head of Save Sharda Committee Kashmir.

Home Minister Amit Shah said, "It is a matter of profound spiritual significance that for the first time since 1947, the Navratri pujas have been held in the historic Sharda Temple in Kashmir this year."

He added "Earlier in the year, the Chaitra Navratri Puja was observed and now the mantras of the Shardiya Navratri puja resound in the shrine. I was fortunate to reopen the temple on 23rd March 2023 after restoration. This not only signifies the return of peace in the valley but also marks the rekindling of our nation's spiritual and cultural flame under the leadership of Prime Minister Narinder Modi ji."