Kashmir: Non-Local Tourist Guide Shot In Terrorist Attack In Shopian

Shopian: A non-local tourist guide was shot and injured by unidentified terrorists in the Shopian district of South Kashmir on Monday evening, said an official. According to a senior police officer, the incident occurred around 8.25 pm when terrorists opened fire on Dilranjan Singh, a non-local tourist guide and driver from Delhi, who was accompanying two foreign tourists as they dined at a local hotel in Hirpora, Shopian in South Kashmir.

The two tourists are reported to be safe and are currently staying with local police. However, Singh sustained bullet injuries to his abdomen and arm in the attack and has been hospitalized at the state hospital in Srinagar, where his condition is stable.

Initially treated at the district hospital in Shopian, Singh was later referred to the SMHS hospital in Srinagar for further advanced treatment.

Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area, and a massive search operation is underway to apprehend the assailants.

Sources had earlier indicated that a LeT terrorist had been sent from across the border to activate sleeper cells in Jammu and Kashmir to incite violence during the forthcoming parliamentary elections, prompting heightened alertness among security forces across the Union Territory.