Kashmiri Pandit shot at by terrorists in govt office in J&K dies

Srinagar: A government employee, belonging to the Kashmir Pandit community, was shot dead at his office in Chadoora area of Budgam district in central Kashmir on Thursday (May 12).

The employee, Rahul Bhatt, worked with the revenue department at the Tehsildar office in the Chadoora area.

Official sources told Zee News that Bhatt was fired upon by terrorists on the office premises when he was performing his duties.

J&K | An employee of Chadoora Tehsil office, Rahul Bhat who was shot at by terrorists at Tehsil office in Budgam district succumbs at SMHS hospital. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/01apRspzC1 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022

The government employee, who sustained grievous injuries, was rushed to Srinagar hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Kashmir zone police said in a tweet, “The #injured was immediately brought to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar for treatment where he #succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation reveals that 02 #terrorists are #involved in this #heinous crime & have used pistol for committing this crime.”

The #injured was immediately brought to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar for treatment where he #succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation reveals that 02 #terrorists are #involved in this #heinous crime & have used pistol for committing this crime.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/4gnHF9r9cv — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 12, 2022

Meanwhile, security forces have launched a search operation in the area to nab the attackers.