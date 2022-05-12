हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kashmiri pandit

Kashmiri Pandit shot at by terrorists in govt office in J&K dies

Rahul Bhatt, who worked with the revenue department at the Tehsildar office in J&K's Budgam district, was fired upon by terrorists inside the office premises. 

Kashmiri Pandit shot at by terrorists in govt office in J&amp;K dies
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Srinagar: A government employee, belonging to the Kashmir Pandit community, was shot dead at his office in Chadoora area of Budgam district in central Kashmir on Thursday (May 12). 

The employee, Rahul Bhatt, worked with the revenue department at the Tehsildar office in the Chadoora area. 

Official sources told Zee News that Bhatt was fired upon by terrorists on the office premises when he was performing his duties.

The government employee, who sustained grievous injuries, was rushed to Srinagar hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Kashmir zone police said in a tweet, “The #injured was immediately brought to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar for treatment where he #succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation reveals that 02 #terrorists are #involved in this #heinous crime & have used pistol for committing this crime.” 

Meanwhile, security forces have launched a search operation in the area to nab the attackers.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kashmiri panditJammu and KashmirTehsil officeBudgamkashmiri pandit shot dead
Next
Story

Many more districts to be bifurcated in West Bengal soon: Mamata Banerjee

Must Watch

PT8M23S

Gyanvapi Masjid Controversy: What was Varanasi court's verdict?