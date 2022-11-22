topStoriesenglish
KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result to be RELEASED TODAY at kea.kar.nic.in- Steps to check here

KCET Counselling 2022: KCET Counselling 2022 round 2 reporting for the candidates who will be allotted admissions will be conducted till November 26, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 08:12 AM IST

KCET Counselling 2022: Karnataka Common Entrance Examination or KCET Counselling is currently underway. According to the latest udpate, the KEA has postponed the KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment. Results for candidates who enrolled for Round 2 will be available on kea.kar.nic.in today.According to the candidates' exercised choices and available seats, the Karnataka Examinations Authority, or KEA, will distribute seats to the candidates. Candidates who have been awarded seats will need to exercise their options as specified on the webpage as soon as the final seat allocation results are released. Depending on their selections, candidates will also need to pay the registration cost and download their admission orders.

The update on the website read, “21-11 UGCET-2022(Engineering,Architecture,B-pharma,Farm sciences,Yoga& Naturopathy) Second round seat Allotment results will be announced on 22/11/22 after 11:00 AM.” 

KCET 2022 Counselling: Here's how to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official website– kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on admissions on the top tab and a drop down menu will appear

Step 3: Click on the UGCET 2022

Step 4: Click on the link reading seat allotment result for round 2

Step 5: Enter your credentials such CET application number and password

Step 6: View the result and download it for future reference

The KCET Counseling will admit qualified candidates to the Engineering, Architecture, BPharma, or other programs. Candidates had until 11 p.m. on November 20 to modify or rearrange their selections because the KCET web options entry deadline had been extended.

